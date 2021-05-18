ADOT to install wrong-way signs at Southern Arizona freeway exits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin installing larger signs to deter wrong-way drivers from getting on freeways.

The new "wrong way" and "do not enter" signs -- which are larger and more visible than previous signs -- will be posted at Interstates 8, 10 and 19. They're meant to discourage wrong-way drivers.

ADOT says wrong-way drivers are often impaired.

The project starts this week and will continue into 2022.

Signs will be posted at I-8 in Pinal County, from State Route 84 to I-10. They will also go up on I-10 in Pinal, Pima and Cochise Counties, as well as I-19 in Pima and Santa Cruz counties.

Highway safety funds will cover the costs. ADOT will also paint pavement arrows at the interchanges.

The new signs will be 48 by 36 inches, replacing the older 30x24-inch signs. The new signs will also be posted 3 feet above ground instead of 3 feet high.

ADOT installed similar signs in Phoenix in 2017.

