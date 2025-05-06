Watch Now
Accident on eastbound I-10 near Orange Grove causing delays

ADOT says two lanes are restricted after seven cars collide
Kenny Darr
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash on I-10 eastbound near Sunset Road is causing significant delays. Two lanes are restricted while tow trucks remove the cars involved, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says the crash happened at milepost 251, between Sunset and Orange Grove Roads, around 6:30 Tuesday morning. No one was injured.

The department says five cars had to be towed, and up to seven may have been involved.

ADOT did not say when the lanes will be fully open.

