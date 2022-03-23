Three people injured, including a child, during shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a shooting at Tanger Outlets near 95th and Glendale avenues just west of Westgate.

Police say three people, including a child, were shot during the incident which happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

One of those three people shot is in critical condition, but it's unclear if that's the child or an adult.

Some businesses in the area remain on lockdown and police are asking people to stay out of the area.

Police say their primary search of the area is now clear and they don't believe there are any suspects still outstanding.

Police say the incident began as a confrontation between two groups of people and escalated into a fight and then shooting.

BREAKING: multiple people shot at Tanger outlets. I just saw a woman and man taken with gun shots wound.



POLICE TELL ME SCENE IS ACTIVE. pic.twitter.com/eaGpVjxU5z — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) March 23, 2022

Authorities are still trying to work out who fired shots and who was a victim, but believe there are no suspects missing.

Shooting at Tanger Outlets near 95th Ave and Glendale. At this time we have at least one victim. We are asking all businesses to lock down and people to stay out of the area. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 23, 2022

Police say anyone looking to pick up a loved one that is at Tanger Outlets should go to the red lot at State Farm Stadium.

Phoenix Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting Glendale police in the investigation.

Aerial footage outside the St. Joseph's Westgate hospital, which is located near the shooting scene, showed a vehicle with police tape around it. It is unclear if this is connected to the shooting investigation.

