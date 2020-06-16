Rescan the channels on your TV if you have recently lost your over-the-air CW Tucson KWBA signal

TUCSON, Ariz. — Due to the threat that the Bighorn Fire presents to our KGUN transmitter site on Mt. Bigelow our engineers are preparing for the possible loss of that tower by configuring KWBA The CW Tucson to carry our KGUN signal if needed.

As a result, this may have disrupted the over-the-air signal for some KWBA viewers.

A rescan of your TV or digital box should restore the signal.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for watching KWBA The CW Tucson.

HOW TO RESCAN YOUR ANTENNA TV

Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.

Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control. If you are still having issues, consult the TV or converter box owner's manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

VIDEO EXPLAINER