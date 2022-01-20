Tucson shop combines love of plants and pop culture

"Everyone can have a little jungle." Welcome to Plantney.

"Our store name is Plantney. It's named after Britney Spears," said co-owner Nick Curtis.

This spot is all about plants and pop culture. "If you ever come into the shop, you're going to hear loud pop music. You can find painted pots inspired by pop icons like Britney Spears or Madonna," said Curtis.

Curtis also says they opened up in August of 2020. "We started as a small artist studio in a 10 by 10 spot, and we've been growing plants. Me and my business partner for almost our entire lives and we figured it was time that we share it with the world," said Curtis.

Opening up the plant shop happened right in the middle of the pandemic. "I had just graduated from the U of A in December of 2019. So, I picked the weirdest time to graduate right before everything kind of shut down," said Curtis.

Through the help of friends, the idea of a plant store grew, literally. "One of the most popular is the crimson princess. So, this is also an integrated plant and really interesting coloration," described Curtis.

He says everyone has the potential to have a green thumb. "We work really, really hard to propagate probably 90% of everything you see on these shelves. So, they're already used to these conditions in Arizona where it is a little bit drier, and things have a little bit of a harder time surviving," Curtis said.

Getting the word out about Plantney has been a little difficult because of the pandemic, but a little big of greenery may just be what your world needs right now. "A plant is something that is very forgiving, but it's still alive and it needs you to survive. It needs water. It needs light," Curtis said.

There are plenty of mental health benefits that can come with plants. "You can really kind of let go of your own problems and focus on this thing that you have to keep alive," said Curtis.

And Plantney hopes to continue to keep their store dreams alive.

