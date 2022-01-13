Zoppé Family Circus returns to Mercado District in Tucson

For nearly 180 years, the Zoppé Family Circus has been performing high in the sky—with plans to return to Tucson in 2022.

After performing in a drive-in style in 2021, the Zoppé Family Circus will be returning for its 11th year between January 7-23 for 22 shows, with early smaller shows Friday morning to the Mercado District located between Avenida del Convento and Linda Avenue.

The Zoppé Circus includes Nino the clown and a new family addition one-year-old Llario Fabrizio Luigino Zoppé, acrobatics, swinging trapeze, a sword balancing act, a ring master, and more.

COVID-19 protocols have been implemented, including:



Mandatory face face masks for anyone entering the Big Top tent

Reduced audience capacity

Increased airflow in the Big Top tent

Most artists will be wearing face masks

Circus dates and times below:



Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

Jan. 8 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

Jan 21 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.