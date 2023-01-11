Your new favorite sport, Paddlesmash is here
PaddleSmash is a new outdoor game that combines the best elements of Pickleball and Roundnet into a fun and easy-to-learn game
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 14:21:52-05
Paddlesmash is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.
To learn more go to paddlesmash.com
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.