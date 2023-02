Wildcats basketball, fresh produce, bugs and gems

LIVE SPORTS:

UArizona vs Oregon State

Sat. Feb. 4th @ 7 P.M.

McKale Center

To get tickets go to arizonawildcats.evenue.net!

OUTDOORS:

Heirlooms Farmers Markets

Sat. Feb. 4th 9 A.M. - 1 P.M.

Rincon Valley

heirloomfm.org/markets/rincon-valley

Sun. Feb. 5th 8:30 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

Rillito Park

heirloomfm.org/markets/rillito-park

Tie Dye Run for Fun

Sat. Feb 4th 8:30 A.M.

4558 North 1st Avenue

raceroster.com/events/tie-dye-run-for-fun

Big, Big Bugs

Now - April 30th 9 A.M. - 4 P.M.

Reid Park Zoo

reidparkzoo.org/event/big-big-bugs

ANNUALLY:

THE GEM AND MINERAL SHOW

Now - Feb. 12th

visittucson.org