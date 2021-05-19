Weekender Wednesday | May 21st - May 23rd

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend:

May Ceviche Festival at Villa Peru RestaurantThursday-Saturday | Noon-10PM | 1745 E. River Rd. Suite 165https://www.facebook.com/events/817478162208392/

Jazz Friday At the Cup Cafe with Al Rodriguez

Friday | 6:30 PM | Hotel Congress' Plaza

https://www.facebook.com/events/202508634874916

Summer Safari Saturday Nights at Reid Park Zoo

Saturday | 5:30-8:30PM | 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

https://www.facebook.com/events/211570333873459/

HOPE Animal Shelter presents: 'Putts for Paws' at Top GolfSunday | 4-7PM | 4050 W. Costco Pl.

https://www.facebook.com/events/511655416691581

Cactus Drive-In Theatre presents: "Spaceballs"

Sunday | 8PM | 6201 S. Wilmot Rd.

https://www.facebook.com/events/473816940547172