Weekender Wednesday | May 21st - May 23rd

Fun weekend events and activities for the whole family
Posted at 1:44 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 16:44:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend:

May Ceviche Festival at Villa Peru RestaurantThursday-Saturday | Noon-10PM | 1745 E. River Rd. Suite 165https://www.facebook.com/events/817478162208392/

Jazz Friday At the Cup Cafe with Al Rodriguez
Friday | 6:30 PM | Hotel Congress' Plaza
https://www.facebook.com/events/202508634874916

Summer Safari Saturday Nights at Reid Park Zoo
Saturday | 5:30-8:30PM | 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
https://www.facebook.com/events/211570333873459/

HOPE Animal Shelter presents: 'Putts for Paws' at Top GolfSunday | 4-7PM | 4050 W. Costco Pl.
https://www.facebook.com/events/511655416691581

Cactus Drive-In Theatre presents: "Spaceballs"
Sunday | 8PM | 6201 S. Wilmot Rd.
https://www.facebook.com/events/473816940547172

