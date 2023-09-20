Weekender Wednesday: Fair, Oktoberfest, Pumpkins and Theater
Prev
Next
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 16:20:11-04
ANNUAL:
99th Cochise County Fair
Sept. 21st - 24th
cochise-county-fair.com
THEATRE:
"Barefoot in the Park"
Sept. 23rd - Oct. 13th
Arizona Theatre Company
atc.org/show/barefoot-in-the-park
OUTDOORS:
Glowing Pumpkins
Sept. 20th - Oct. 31st
@ 6:30 P.M. - 10 P.M.
Tohono Chul
tohonochul.org/event/glowing-pumpkins
Oktoberfest (Weekends only)
Sept. 23rd - 24th
@ 11:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.
skithelemmon.com
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.