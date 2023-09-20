Watch Now
Weekender Wednesday: Fair, Oktoberfest, Pumpkins and Theater

Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 16:20:11-04

ANNUAL:

99th Cochise County Fair
Sept. 21st - 24th
cochise-county-fair.com

THEATRE:

"Barefoot in the Park"
Sept. 23rd - Oct. 13th
Arizona Theatre Company
atc.org/show/barefoot-in-the-park

OUTDOORS:

Glowing Pumpkins
Sept. 20th - Oct. 31st
@ 6:30 P.M. - 10 P.M.
Tohono Chul
tohonochul.org/event/glowing-pumpkins

Oktoberfest (Weekends only)
Sept. 23rd - 24th
@ 11:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.
skithelemmon.com

