Weekender Wednesday | April 16th - April 18th

Fun weekend events and activities for the whole family
Weekend events in Tucson
Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 16:42:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend:

Spring Artisan Market at Tucson Museum of Art & Historic Block
Friday-Sunday | 10AM-5PM | 200 W. Alameda St.
Fair Food & Wine Pairings
Saturday | 11AM-4PM | AZ Hops and Vines
22nd Street Gem Show
Now-April 25 | 10AM-6PM | 600 W. 22nd St.
11th Annual Rodeo Days Arts Celebration
Saturday | 10AM-4PM | 2900 N. Swan Rd.
Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru
Now-April 18 | Pima County Fairgrounds
