22nd Street Gem Show Begins in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 22nd Street Gem Show began on Thursday after being postponed due to the pandemic.

This year the show features over 100 vendors in safely spaced out tents.

But the biggest change, is from the international community.

Because of the current travel ban, many vendors were unable to make it.

"Unfortunately this year we're losing about half of our vendors to that international travel ban," said Heather Grana, who works in sales and customer service for the Gem Show. "So we still have a lot of representatives of those countries and gemstones, jewelry, and minerals from all over the world even if those international vendors can't be here. So we appreciate your business and we rely on the community support."

The 22nd Street Gem Show is free and open every day from April 8th to the 25th from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.