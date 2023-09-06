Weekender Wednesday: Aladdin, HungerWalk, Restaurant and kidsfest
Prev
Next
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 16:54:20-04
LIVE PERFORMANCES:
"Aladdin"
Now - Sept. 10th
Centennial Hall
Get tickets or to find out more at
broadwayintucson.com/event/aladdin
FOOD:
Sonoran Restaurant Week
Sept. 8th -17th
tucsonfoodie.com/sonoran-restaurant-week
ANNUAL:
Tucson Kidsfest
Sat. Sept. 9th - 10th
Tucson Convention Center
Get tickets or to find out more at
tucsonconventioncenter.com/tucson-kidsfest2023
HungerWalk 2023
Sat. Sept. 9th
Register at
communityfoodbank.org/hungerwalk
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.