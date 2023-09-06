Watch Now
Weekender Wednesday: Aladdin, HungerWalk, Restaurant and kidsfest

Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 16:54:20-04

LIVE PERFORMANCES:

"Aladdin"
Now - Sept. 10th
Centennial Hall
Get tickets or to find out more at
broadwayintucson.com/event/aladdin

FOOD:

Sonoran Restaurant Week
Sept. 8th -17th
tucsonfoodie.com/sonoran-restaurant-week

ANNUAL:

Tucson Kidsfest
Sat. Sept. 9th - 10th
Tucson Convention Center
Get tickets or to find out more at
tucsonconventioncenter.com/tucson-kidsfest2023

HungerWalk 2023
Sat. Sept. 9th
Register at
communityfoodbank.org/hungerwalk

