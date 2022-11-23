Watch Now
Verizon: Feed the Love!

#ACallForKindness campaign
Posted at 5:26 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 19:26:45-05

Verizon is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Verizon partnered with Fry’s to give the gift of groceries to local shoppers as part of its #ACallForKindness campaign. Verizon is surprising shoppers across the country during this holiday season. And, if you’re looking for the gift that keeps on giving consider Verizon’s Home Internet. Starting at $25 a month, and with a price guaranteed for 10 years, it’s a great value that will bring joy throughout the year. For the latest deals on new devices or plans check out www.verizon.com/deals. You can find the Verizon nearest store to you here.

