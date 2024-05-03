Watch Now
UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan

People who have Medicare and Medicaid may qualify for a UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan – a Dual Special Needs plan (DSNP), which may provide more help with your everyday needs
If you have Medicare and Medicaid, you may qualify for Dual Special Needs plan. When choosing a health plan, it’s important to understand whether you qualify for a plan that offers more benefits that may help manage your whole health with prescription coverage, preventive dental and mental health support.

With a UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan, you may be eligible for:
o     $0 copays on covered prescriptions.
o     $0 copays for routine covered dental services.
o     $0 hearing exam plus coverage for hearing aids.
o     $0 eye exam plus coverage for designer eyewear.

Learn more at GetDual.com or Call 800-560-5932

