Tucson Meet Yourself Folklife Festival 2021

The 48th Annual Tucson Meet Yourself Folklife Festival returns to downtown Tucson, allowing the public to reconnect with its diverse and distinct cultures. This year festival organizers have redesigned the event to prioritize the safety of artists, vendors, and the community at large.

Don't miss over 50 performing groups sharing music and dance, 30 food vendors will be there representing over 20 cultural regions, the inaugural Arizona Ethnic & Traditional Dance Festival and so much more!

Festival Program Director Maribel Alvarez says, “We’ve been very careful and intentional about planning this year’s Tucson Meet Yourself. We produce a festival for the public, of course, but our allegiance is primarily to the artists and food vendors who get to share their culture. Our close conversations with these participants—many with whom we have enjoyed decades of relationship—have helped us plan a scaled-back festival that takes safety very seriously, while still allowing for celebration and enjoyment.”

When: October 8-10

Where: Jácome Plaza and the surrounding blocks of Stone Avenue, Church Avenue, and Pennington Street

For more information visit: www.TucsonMeetYourself.org

