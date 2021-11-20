Watch
'Tis the season to give your skin some self care with Plexaderm

Give yourself a holiday gift by giving your skin some self care with Plexaderm.
Plexaderm is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

With all the vacations, graduation parties, BBQ's, block parties, and more filling up your schedule, you’re going to want something that works fast and efficiently.  Plexaderm  works in minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging.  A Lifestyle Consultant  shares the secrets of this amazing new technology and change the way you see yourself in the mirror.

How it Works

  • Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin
  • This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes
  • Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes
  • While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you'll love the way you look after your very first use

What to try it? Visit: www.Plexaderm.com for more information and your trial pack today!

