How to handle stress eating at home

Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 09, 2021
As people continue to work from home during COVID-19 and are limited to dining indoors, more people are cooking and baking at home. However, one of the consequences is people are binging and stress eating. Stress eating can lead to an increase in blood sugar and for those with prediabetes, pre-COVID this could lead to becoming a full diabetic.

