Time to get Electrified with the Chicago Auto Show
First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent
Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 17:39:02-05
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.
Learn more at chicagoautoshow.com
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.