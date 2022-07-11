The Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild wants YOU!

From the website:

The Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild got its start in 1967, when a group of ten charter members met weekly each spring to paint after classes with the late Gerry Peirce. Under his tutelage, the group formed a chapter of the Southwestern Watercolor Society, withdrawing after five years to become a separate organization, the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild (SAWG). From an initial membership of 80 artists, the organization has grown to over 400 active members! The desire to participate in exhibitions in cities outside Arizona prompted SAWG to be a leader in establishing the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies, now comprised of 10 art organizations in the western United States.

SAWG Mission Statement

The Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild’s mission is to advance and develop watercolor as an important painting medium and to provide educational and cultural benefits for our members and interested supporters of our community.

SAWG Vision Statement

The Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild is a community of watermedia artists recognized for excellence in their work, promotion of art education, and the advancement of watermedia in southern Arizona.

SAWG General Meetings

General meetings (unless noted) are held at St. Francis in the Foothills Celebration Center at 4625 E. River Road (near the corner of River and Swan) Tucson, AZ. MONDAY NIGHTS. Meetings are on the second Monday of the month from September through May. Starts with 6:00 pm social, then 6:30 pm meeting, and 7:00 demo.

General Information president@southernazwatercolorguild.com