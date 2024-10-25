The Majestic Mission Trail

Disclaimer: This is paid sponsored content in the Morning Blend. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

The Mission Trail is a nine-mile stretch across time in El Paso County’s Mission Valley. The historic trail is rich in history dating back 400 years, named for the three missions: Ysleta Mission, Socorro Mission and San Elizario Chapel, which are the oldest churches in the state of Texas. The Mission Trail is home to museums, myriad state and national landmarks, art galleries, delicious restaurants, and serves as a host of other attractions that inspire frequent visitation.

