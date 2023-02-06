Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

The Big Game Eats

Why a sub is the perfect game day food?
Not sure what spread you want for The Big Game? Why not get an assortment of subs but don't take it from us, Cardinals Defensive end J.J. Watt tells us why he is choosing Subway
Posted at 1:17 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 15:17:48-05

Subway is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Order from the Series menu at subway.com!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!