Disclaimer: This is paid sponsored content in the Morning Blend. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

Tennis Congress Event

October 19th - 22nd

Use code KGUN9 to receive a $200 discount

All proceeds from their world-class events benefit their nonprofit, the Net Gains Foundation, which harnesses the power of tennis to transform lives.

Learn more at tenniscongress.org