Tech Tuesday: Selfie drone, Google privacy and glamping

Welcome back to Tech Tuesday.

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has released their vision for the future of taking selfies. It's called the Pixy, and it's a small little drone that follows you around taking video. It doesn't take any drone-flying skills on your part, because it takes off and lands on the palm of your hand all by itself. The 12 megapixel sensor shoots up to a hundred videos or a thousand photos. It costs $230 and is now available at Pixy.com. It would be fun to have one of those things for your next party!

If you value your privacy and don't want strangers to find your personal details online, Google now lets you request a search wipe. Categories include your phone number, home address, medical records and more. It's a nice step forward by a major company to protect its users - but bear in mind, removing it from Google doesn't remove it from the internet. There's a help page on Google's site that walks you through the process of scrubbing your data, which you can find here.

And finally - if you're really looking to get off the grid, at least physically, a company called Ventje is converting Volkswagen Transporter vans into beautiful spaces to work, lounge, cook, eat, sleep and play. And when the weather is nice, the interior can turn into outside seating. The kitchen can even be used from the inside our outside thanks to a tailgate that lifts up. If you're not totally sold on getting your own, you can rent one first. Who knows... the "van life" bug might just bite you.