Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Tech and Toys at the CES with Marc Saltzman

Consumer Electronics Showcase
Marc Saltzman is on the Consumer Electronic Showcase floor with some awesome new tech you wont want to miss
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 14:48:06-05

Tech It Out is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Check out his other podcasts https://marcsaltzman.com/

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ashley Hawk, CoHost of The Morning Blend

Local News

Ashley Hawk to join 'The Morning Blend' as co-host