Tech and Toys at the CES with Marc Saltzman
Consumer Electronics Showcase
Marc Saltzman is on the Consumer Electronic Showcase floor with some awesome new tech you wont want to miss
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 14:48:06-05
Tech It Out is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.
Check out his other podcasts https://marcsaltzman.com/
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.