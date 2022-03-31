Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Take a virtual tour of 'The Monica' in downtown Tucson

Bright, airy, sophisticated, quick, tasty... should I go on?
The Morning Blend's "New in Tucson" series takes an in-depth look at the Old Pueblo's newest locally owned businesses
Posted at 1:49 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 16:49:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — From their website:

"Welcome to The Monica, downtown Tucson’s newest dining experience for fresh and fast breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch, and any other time in between.

The Monica was inspired by our legendary Tia Monica Flin who always said that food made with love is the best kind of food, and our kitchen works just the way she would have wanted it; always having something ready to eat or having the ingredients to make it for you."

To learn more about the restaurant, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!