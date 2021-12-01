Watch
Swan Pilates: An easy way to get back into fitness

Posted at 2:02 PM, Dec 01, 2021
Swan Pilates is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

WHAT IS PILATES?
A system of low-impact movements using the breath to align and strengthen your core.

BENEFITS
Total Body Strength, Balance, and Flexibility
Spine and Joint Protection
Neuromuscular Control
Mental Centering and Acuity
Amp up your game: Golf, Tennis, Cycling, you name it

EXPERIENCED TEACHERS MATTER
Swan Pilates’ “secret sauce” is the quality and expertise of the teachers. All of whom are qualified professional teachers with years of dedicated teaching experience.

