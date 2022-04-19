Watch
Spring into Action for Earth Day

Many of our daily activities can either help or hurt the planet. Earth Day is fast approaching, and Author of the Mom’s Guide to Growing Your Family Green, Terra Wellington, shares a few easy tips to help keep our planet healthy and happy.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 15:23:32-04

To learn more visit: https://simplemomsguide.com/

About Terra Wellington:
Terra Wellington is a lifestyle media personality and actress who is one of the country’s foremost wellness and eco-lifestyle authorities. She’s Editor in Chief at SimpleMomsGuide.com, an inspirational lifestyle site that also features the content of her Satellite Media Tours. A successful author and brand ambassador, Terra is known for her professionalism, preparation, and marketing insights. She appears regularly on television stations across the country.  

