Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Si Charro: Give the gift of savory, southwestern cuisine

items.[0].videoTitle
Si Charro
Posted at 3:13 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 17:13:30-05

Learn more at SiCharro.com!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!