RV Show, Ceviche, Wellness and Kids Fest

Weekender Wednesday
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 15:55:11-04

Tucson Indoor RV Show
Thurs. July 13th - Sun. 16th
9 A.M. - 6 P.M.
Pima County Fairgrounds
Parking and Admission is FREE
Register your RV or for more information
rvshowusa.com/tucson-rv-show

FOOD:

Villa Peru’s Ceviche Festival
Thu. July 13th - Sat, July 15th
4 P.M. - 10 P.M.
Villa Peru
villaperutucson.com/ceviche-festival

Wellness Saturdays
Sat. 15th @ 8 A.M.
$10 for locals
thetuxonhotel.com/

KIDS:

Loft Kids Fest 2023
My Neighbor Totoro
Sat. July 15th @ 10 A.M.
Encanto
Sun. July 16th @ 10 A.M.

Free Admission
Find out more at
loftcinema.org/loft-kids-fest

