Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

Possible Thinking with Jessica Cox

Founder of Rightfooted Foundation
Jessica is best known for becoming the first armless pilot in aviation history. Her achievement earned her a Guinness World Record medal, invitations from six continents, and featured on tv programs.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 16:19:31-05

Learn more at jessicacox.com!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!