PMR: Sell your valuables in a comfortable, private room, operated by industry experts.

Carly Labanow, Public Relations for PMR, talks about what they can do for your gold, jewelry and watches.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 16:25:33-05

With over 50 years of experience, Precious Metals Refinery (PMR) has been buying diamonds, jewelry, gold, silver, platinum, watches, and coins. Carly Labanow talks about PMR's mission and their highly skilled buyers, and how they will ensure you receive a private and comfortable experience.

PMR guarantees confidentiality for every transaction and is ready to respectfully assist you in every step of the selling process and is mindful of any sensitivity you may feel towards parting with special items.

For more information:
Email: info@pmrbuys.com

To make an appointment, you can book one right on our website: pmrbuys.com

Locations:
TUCSON NORTHWEST
5040 N. Oracle Road
Tucson, Arizona 85704
520-445-3939

TUCSON EAST
7069 E. Tanque Verde Road
Tucson, Arizona 85715
520-747-4653

TUCSON MIDTOWN
4403 E. Speedway
Tucson, Arizona 85712
520-416-6366

MARANA/ORO VALLEY
520-445-3362
12050 N Thornydale Rd
Marana, AZ 85658

GREEN VALLEY
190 W. Continental Rd. Suite 222
Green Valley, AZ 85622
520-525-9750
 

 

