Pima County Master Gardeners spring plant sale on April 2nd

Where: 4210 N. Campbell Avenue, Tucson AZ 85719

When: April 2nd, 2022 from 8:00am- 11:00am

The Pima County Master Gardeners are proud to announce our 2022 Plant Sale Schedule! Our team has been busy nurturing beautiful and inexpensive plants to adorn your yards. And, of course, we will have Master Gardeners to answer questions and help you pick the perfect plant whether to entice our feathered friend or to lure some tropical butterflies into your flight path.

Come join the fun, support a great “for the public, not-for-profit” group of volunteers and add some new life to your garden.

Put some spring pop, sizzle, and snap into your garden. We have a generous selection to tantalize you with, including potted plants, fruit/veggie starts, gorgeous ornamental and native grasses, flowering bushes, low water desert plants, as well as creative cacti and succulents.

We will also offer quality compost, garden art, warbler boxes, and gently used garden books at great prices as well.

Accepting cash, check, and credit/debit cards.