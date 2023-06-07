Pets and planes, cool desert nights, concerts and soccer

MUSEUMS:

Night Wings: Pets and Planes

Sun. June 10th @ 5 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Kids ages 12 and under are free

Ages 13+ are $10

Bring your furry friend for a visit! Local rescues attending including Pathways for Paws, Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue, Hermitage Cat Shelter, Paws Patrol, and Rebels Misfits Rescues

Pima Air and Space Museum

To find out more or book your spot online

pimaair.org

Cool Summer Nights

World Oceans Night

June 10th 6 P.M. - 9 P.M.

Desert Museum

Get tickets or to find out more at

desertmuseum.org/coolsummernights

ANNUALLY:

Friday Night Live Concert Series Presents

Split Decision

Fri. June 9th @ 7:30 P.M. - 9 P.M.

Geronimo Plaza @ Main Gate Square

Free Admission

maingatesquare.com

LIVE SPORTS:

FC Tucson vs So. Cal Seahorses

Pride Night

Fri. June 9th @ 7 P.M.

Kino North Stadium

For more information and to get tickets

fctucson.com