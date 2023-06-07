Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

Pets and planes, cool desert nights, concerts and soccer

Weekender Wednesday
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 15:39:40-04

MUSEUMS:

Night Wings: Pets and Planes
Sun. June 10th @ 5 P.M. - 8 P.M.
Kids ages 12 and under are free
Ages 13+ are $10
Bring your furry friend for a visit! Local rescues attending including Pathways for Paws, Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue, Hermitage Cat Shelter, Paws Patrol, and Rebels Misfits Rescues
Pima Air and Space Museum
To find out more or book your spot online
pimaair.org

Cool Summer Nights
World Oceans Night
June 10th 6 P.M. - 9 P.M.
Desert Museum
Get tickets or to find out more at
desertmuseum.org/coolsummernights

ANNUALLY:

Friday Night Live Concert Series Presents
Split Decision
Fri. June 9th @ 7:30 P.M. - 9 P.M.
Geronimo Plaza @ Main Gate Square
Free Admission
maingatesquare.com

LIVE SPORTS:

FC Tucson vs So. Cal Seahorses
Pride Night
Fri. June 9th @ 7 P.M.
Kino North Stadium
For more information and to get tickets
fctucson.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!