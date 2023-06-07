Pets and planes, cool desert nights, concerts and soccer

MUSEUMS:
Night Wings: Pets and Planes
Sun. June 10th @ 5 P.M. - 8 P.M.
Kids ages 12 and under are free
Ages 13+ are $10
Bring your furry friend for a visit! Local rescues attending including Pathways for Paws, Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue, Hermitage Cat Shelter, Paws Patrol, and Rebels Misfits Rescues
Pima Air and Space Museum
To find out more or book your spot online
pimaair.org
Cool Summer Nights
World Oceans Night
June 10th 6 P.M. - 9 P.M.
Desert Museum
Get tickets or to find out more at
desertmuseum.org/coolsummernights
ANNUALLY:
Friday Night Live Concert Series Presents
Split Decision
Fri. June 9th @ 7:30 P.M. - 9 P.M.
Geronimo Plaza @ Main Gate Square
Free Admission
maingatesquare.com
LIVE SPORTS:
FC Tucson vs So. Cal Seahorses
Pride Night
Fri. June 9th @ 7 P.M.
Kino North Stadium
For more information and to get tickets
fctucson.com