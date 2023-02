Posted at 2:12 PM, Feb 08, 2023

LIVE PERFORMANCES: Shen Yun

Feb. 11th @ 2 P.M. & 7:30 P.M.

& Feb. 12th @ 1 P.M.

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

shenyun.com/tucson Old Tucson

Thursdays - Sundays

Now - May 7th

oldtucson.com Broadway’s Next Hit Musical

Feb. 11th 7:30 P.M.

Fox Theater

foxtucson.com OUTDOORS: Cupid's Chase

Feb. 11th 9 A.M.

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

AllitTakes.comop.org/Tucson2023 Cruise, BBQ, & Blues Car Show

Feb. 11th 10 A.M. - 3 P.M.

Oro Valley Marketplace

www.saaca.org/classiccarshow.html

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.