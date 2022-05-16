New smartphone time? Get the biggest bang for your buck with Verizon

Verizon is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

The first thing you’ll want to do is look for deals! And now Verizon has an offer everyone is going to love - whether you're a current customer or new to Verizon.

For a limited time, get a free 5G phone on them - or up to $800 to put toward a new 5G phone - with select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans.

They;ve got the best phones - phones that will help you connect to their 5G Ultra Wideband network that gives you up to 10x faster speeds, is safer than public Wi-Fi and is great when connected in crowded places.

Trade in a phone in nearly any condition for a shiny, brand new one.

Next, you’ll want to take advantage of all the great perks included in your plan.

Their best 5G Unlimited plans offer up to $90/month of value – the most included value in the industry.

The 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans include incredible savings and the most popular entertainment, like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass plus, 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage and TravelPass.

Paying individually for all these services could add up, but they've included these perks in our plans.

To get the most value, you’re gonna want to pair your phone service with Home Internet from Verizon.

When you’re on one of their 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans, you can get our plug and play Home Internet starting at $25 per month with Auto Pay. That’s just 25 PER MONTH!

Reliable and fast, no annual contracts, no data caps, and no promotional price creep - this is an incredible value for game changing technology.

On the second Wednesday of every month throughout 2022, customers making qualified purchases are automatically entered for a chance to win tickets to upcoming entertainment experiences. We call it ‘Win on Wednesday!’

They also offer many ways to shop how you want to shop with in-store pickup, grab and go lockers, and of course, online through the My Verizon app.

