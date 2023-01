Intrivo Diagnostics is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

We’re in the midst of a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, flu and RSV. Hospitalizations are up 28% and test positivity is up 40%. For people who contract COVID, antiviral medication like Paxlovid can lower the risk of death by 48%, hospitalization by 30%, and long COVID by 26% – but only 11% have been able to access it recently.

