Need a haircut? Check out these five local barbershops

Forget "No-Shave November" and support these home-grown gems
Alex Steiniger
Brian Hickey shaves one of his clients
Posted at 2:09 PM, Nov 05, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. — Southern Arizona is chock full of hidden gems. From businesses that have been around to watch the area grow up... to the new ones who are paving the way for the future. Welcome to Alex's Top 5 where each week I highlight the local spots you should check out. First up, barber shops:

1972 Barber Shop
327 E 7th St.
(520) 372-2449
https://www.1972parlor.com

Gene's Barbershop Est. 1975
2424 N Pantano Rd.
(520) 886-0543
GenesBarbershop1975.com

CDO Barbershop
7864 N Oracle Rd.
(520) 297-3855
TucsonBarber.com

HiEndTight Barbershop
2926 E. Broadway Blvd.
520-326-8864
HiEndTight.com

II Sons For Men
8407 E. Broadway Blvd.
(520) 751-4200
2SonsForMen.com

