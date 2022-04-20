Watch
Need a beauty boost? Take this Plexaderm 10-minute challenge

Plexaderm smooths fine lines and firms skin, redefines facial contours, improves skin density, refines skin texture and minimizes visible pore size
Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 20, 2022
Plexaderm is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

How it Works:

  • Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin
  • This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes
  • Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes
  • While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you'll love the way you look after your very first use

Plexaderm.com

