NAMI Southern Arizona: NAMIWalks 2021 to be all-virtual

What is NAMIWalks Your Way?

On April 10, NAMIWalks will be a virtually virtual experience, united with NAMIWalks across the country. NAMIWalks Your Way means instead of putting one foot in front of the other, you get to put one feat in front of the other: participants get to use their creativity, with the main rule that we continue to advance towards our goal by leaps and bounds. The choice is yours on how you want to make this spring’s event fit into this spring’s reality.

Creativity Rules: What participants are doing on event day

Walking 7,000+ steps for a 5K their way

Planning a craft day with their kids

Holding a virtual bake-off with their team

Practicing self-care with a favorite hobby: yoga, gardening, knitting

Doing a 5K on the treadmill or stationary bike

Creating a safe and socially distanced stroll in their neighborhood

Take photos and videos and share your activity on favorite social media with the link to your walk fundraising page and the hashtag #NotAlone. Together we can make a difference for people affected by mental illness,

The only limit of NAMIWalks Your Way is staying safe, healthy, and inspired. Share your ideas with us!

Remember: United, we insist on Mental Health for All.