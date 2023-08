Musical, ArtFest, Baseball, Gipsy Kings and Farmers Market

ENTERTAINMENT:

Anastasia: The Musical

Fri. Aug. 4th - Sun. Aug. 6th

Arts Express Theatre

Get tickets or to find out more at

arts-express.org/anastasia

ART:

Arizona ArtFest

Sat. Aug. 8th @ 4 P.M. - 10 P.M.

Hotel McCoy

hotelmccoy.com/tucson

LIVE PERFORMANCES:

Gipsy Kings Featuring Nicola Reyes

Sat. Aug. 8th @ 8 P.M.

Desert Diamond Casino

Get tickets or to find out more at

ddcaz.com/events/gipsy-kings

FARMERS MARKET:

Heirlooms Farmers Market

Sun. Aug. 9th @ 8 A.M. - 12 P.M.

Rillito Park

heirloomfm.org/markets/rillito-park