Music, theater, soccer and movies

LIVE MUSIC:

Friday Night Live Concert Series

Presents Mr. Boogie Woogie

Fri. June 23rd @ 7:30 P.M. - 9 P.M.

Main Gate Square Plaza

Free Admission

maingatesquare.com

LIVE PERFORMANCE:

The Legend of Georgia McBride

Now June 21st - Sat. June 24th @ 2 P.M. & 7:30 P.M.

To get tickets

atc.org

LIVE SPORTS:

FC Tucson vs Ventura County Fusion

Sat. June 24th @ 7 P.M.

Kino North Stadium

For more information and to get tickets

fctucson.com

KIDS:

Loft Kids Fest

Looney Tunes Outdoor Movie Party!

June June 23rd

Festivities begin at 6 P.M.

Movie begins at 8 P.M.

Outdoors at Himmel Park

Free Admission

Find out more at

loftcinema.org/series/loft-kids-fest