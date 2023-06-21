Watch Now
Music, theater, soccer and movies

Weekender Wednesday
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jun 21, 2023
LIVE MUSIC:

Friday Night Live Concert Series
Presents Mr. Boogie Woogie
Fri. June 23rd @ 7:30 P.M. - 9 P.M.
Main Gate Square Plaza
Free Admission
maingatesquare.com

LIVE PERFORMANCE:

The Legend of Georgia McBride
Now June 21st - Sat. June 24th @ 2 P.M. & 7:30 P.M.
To get tickets
atc.org

LIVE SPORTS:

FC Tucson vs Ventura County Fusion
Sat. June 24th @ 7 P.M.
Kino North Stadium
For more information and to get tickets
fctucson.com

KIDS:

Loft Kids Fest
Looney Tunes Outdoor Movie Party!
June June 23rd
Festivities begin at 6 P.M.
Movie begins at 8 P.M.
Outdoors at Himmel Park
Free Admission
Find out more at
loftcinema.org/series/loft-kids-fest

