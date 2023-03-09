Music, festivals and yoga

LIVE PERFORMANCES:
"The Sound of Music"
Sat. March 11th @ 7:30 P.M.
Sun. March 12th @ 2 P.M.
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Get tickets or find out more
azopera.org
Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival
Sun. March 12th @ 3 P.M.
Leo Rich Theater
arizonachambermusic.org
Tucson Swing Fest
March 10th @ 10 P.M.
March 11th @ 6 P.M.
March 12th @ 5 P.M.
Get tickets online at
hotelcongress.com
ANNUALLY:
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Now - April 2nd @ 11 A.M. – 5 P.M.
This weekend: Wizard and Wonder
Costume contest for children ages 5-12 Saturday
Costume contest for Adults Sunday
arizona.renfestinfo.com
OUTDOORS:
Yoga in the Lavender at the Farm
Sun. March 12th @ 10 A.M.
$25.00
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm
To reserve your spot go to
lifeundertheoakslavenderfarm.com