Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

Music, festivals and yoga

Weekender Wednesday
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 5:04 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 19:04:25-05

LIVE PERFORMANCES:

"The Sound of Music"
Sat. March 11th @ 7:30 P.M.
Sun. March 12th @ 2 P.M.
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Get tickets or find out more
azopera.org

Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival
Sun. March 12th @ 3 P.M.
Leo Rich Theater
arizonachambermusic.org

Tucson Swing Fest
March 10th @ 10 P.M.
March 11th @ 6 P.M.
March 12th @ 5 P.M.
Get tickets online at
hotelcongress.com

ANNUALLY:

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Now - April 2nd @ 11 A.M. – 5 P.M.
This weekend: Wizard and Wonder
Costume contest for children ages 5-12 Saturday
Costume contest for Adults Sunday
arizona.renfestinfo.com

OUTDOORS:

Yoga in the Lavender at the Farm
Sun. March 12th @ 10 A.M.
$25.00
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm
To reserve your spot go to
lifeundertheoakslavenderfarm.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!