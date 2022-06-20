Bristol Myers Squibb is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend
Multiple Sclerosis: How music therapy helps keeps the mind and body in harmony.
World Music Day is June 21st
World Music Day is a time to spotlight the power of music and the impact it can have on your body, mind, and soul.
Interestingly, those powerful physical reactions – like goosebumps – that happen when listening to a certain song can also be harnessed to help with chronic neurological diseases, such as multiple sclerosis.
Dancer and choreographer Courtney Platt shares her journey living with Multiple Sclerosis.
For more information visit: https://www.msinharmony.com/
ABOUT COURTNEY PLATT:
Courtney Platt was 23 years old and on tour as an All-Star on Season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance when she started experiencing alarming symptoms, such as numb legs, shocks down her spine, and unshakable fatigue. She
was diagnosed with MS, a disease of the central nervous system that affects nearly 1 million people in the United States. Since then, Courtney has never stopped dancing and has lent her talents to numerous TV shows, while remaining heavily involved with MS advocacy organizations and the community.