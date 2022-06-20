Bristol Myers Squibb is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Multiple Sclerosis: How music therapy helps keeps the mind and body in harmony.

World Music Day is June 21st

World Music Day is a time to spotlight the power of music and the impact it can have on your body, mind, and soul.

Interestingly, those powerful physical reactions – like goosebumps – that happen when listening to a certain song can also be harnessed to help with chronic neurological diseases, such as multiple sclerosis.

Dancer and choreographer Courtney Platt shares her journey living with Multiple Sclerosis.

For more information visit: https://www.msinharmony.com/