Mother's Day, planet party and Music

Weekender Wednesday
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 16:57:21-04

OUTDOORS

Party for the Planet
Sat. May 13th
5 P.M. – 9 P.M.
Pursuit of Hoppiness VIP ($139-$149)
5 P.M. – 9 P.M.
General Admission ($55-$65)
Desert Museum
Get tickets or to find out more at
desertmuseum.org/partyfortheplanet

LIVE PERFORMANCES

Music in the Park
Sat. May 13th @ 7 P.M.
Free Concert
Udall Park

MOTHER'S DAY

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea
Sun. May 14th @ 1 P.M. - 3 P.M.
$90.00 per person
Savory Opera House
flyingapronstucson.com/event/mothers-day-afternoon-tea

Mothers Day Serenade at the Lake
Sun. May 14th @ 1 P.M. - 3 P.M.
Free Concert
Sahuarita Lake

