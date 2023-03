Mean Girls, Ben's Bells, Folk Festival and Monster Jam

LIVE PERFORMANCES:

"Mean Girls"

Now – Sun. April 2nd

Centennial Hall

Get tickets or to find out more at

broadwayintucson.com/shows/mean-girls

WORKSHOPS:

Ben's Bells Studio Workshop

Sat. April 1 @ 9 A.M. - 12 P.M.

bensbells.org/bens-bells-studio-workshop

ANNUALLY:

Tucson Folk Festival

Fri. March 31st – Sun. April 2nd

tucsonfolkfest.org

LIVE SPORTS:

Monster Jam

Fri. March 31th @ 7 P.M.

Sat. April 1st @ 1 P.M. & 7 P.M.

Sun. April 2nd @ 71P.M.

Tucson Arena

For more information and to get tickets

ticketmaster.com/monster-jam