Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

LynFit: Losing even five pounds will make you feel better

items.[0].videoTitle
If you have tried every diet and workout yet no matter how hard you try you just cant seem to lose the weight... this is good news!
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 17:52:07-05

25% Off Nutritional and Weight Loss Supplements
Enter the code: STARTHERE at LynFit.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!