Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

Luna Bay Booch

All Luna Bay products are gluten free, low in sugar, vegan and naturally fermented to 6% for a boozy bite
Posted at 12:44 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 15:44:27-04

Learn more at lunabaybooch.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!