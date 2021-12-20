Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Last minute must-haves for the holiday season

items.[0].videoTitle
From electronics to fashion, everyday essentials and more, Lifestyle Editor Joann Butler tells you about LifeMinute.TVs ultimate holiday guide.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 16:12:55-05

Sega, Duracell, and Lands End are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend

Great gift ideas for everyone on your list.
From electronics to fashion, everyday essentials and more, Lifestyle Editor Joann Butler tells you about LifeMinute.TVs ultimate holiday guide.

About Joann Butler:
Joann Butler is a Lifestyle Editor and Founder and Editor in-Chief, of LifeMinute.tv [lifeminute.tv]. Butler has traveled the world covering beauty, fashion, music, design, wellness and lifestyle trends from the red carpets of Hollywood to the runways of Europe. As a hard news reporter she’s covered everything from death row to political conventions and day-to-day breaking news. Butler has interviewed world-leaders, royalty, and some of the most noted names in entertainment and has directed a long list of notable journalists, including the late Dr. Hunter S. Thompson, who called her “one of his favorite editors.” Butler and her lifestyle reports have been seen and heard on hundreds of TV, Online, and Radio platforms across the US and Canada for years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!