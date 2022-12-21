Keep the kids busy without breaking the bank

Xfinity is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

A break from school is not always a break for everyone! Parents, grandparents, caregivers – everyone with kids in the house knows the struggle of finding a daily answer to the question “what are we doing today?” There’s only so much screen time, shopping and weather-dependent activities to fall back on, and with financial and emotional resources often tapped, everyone’s looking for inspiration.

For your unique and exclusive experience go to xfinity.com/rewards!